131 IU students get CZM scholarship

IU pro-VC Professor M Shahinoor Rahman handing over CZM scholarship to students in Kushtia on Sunday. -AA



A total of 131 students of Islamic University in Kushtia have been selected for the Center for Zakat Management scholarship on Sunday. The CZM selected the students from different departments for the scholarship at a function held at the applied science and technology faculty building in the morning.





IU pro-vice-chancellor Professor M Shahinoor Rahman addressed the function as the chief guest while IU syndicate member Professor M Mahbubar Rahman, proctor Professor Paresh Chandra Barman and applied nutrition and food technology department's associate Professor M Toufiq Elahi attended the programme as the special guests with CZM director general Muhammad Rezaul Karim in the chair.





Around two hundred students of different departments took part in the program. The Center for Zakat Management would give Tk 3,000 to each selected student per month for two years, IU pro-vice-chancellor M Shahinoor Rahman said.









--- IU

Leave Your Comments