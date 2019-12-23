Gypsy people get warm clothes

Muradnagar UNO Abhishek Das distributing blankets among the Gipsy (Bede) people at Muradnagar upazila in Cumilla on Sunday. -AA



As a cold spell sweeping across the country, people of gipsy (bede) community have got warm clothes in Muradnagar upazila of Cumilla.





Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Abhishek Das distributed blankets among gypsy people in Chapitala and Nagarpar areas on Saturday night.





Besides, the UNO also gave away blankets among cold-hit poor people in different points of Bangarbazar, Chapitola, Tonki, Companiganj areas.







Upazila Project Implementation Officer Abdul Hai Khan, Palli Sanchay Bank Branch Manager Afjaler Rahman, Deputy Assistant Agriculture Officer Sufi Ahmed were also present at the time, among others.









---Md Nazim Uddin, Muradnagar, Cumilla

