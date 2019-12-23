Scholarship exam of kindergarten schools ends

The scholarship examination of kindergarten schools organized by Kishoreganj Education Development Society going on in Nilphamari of Kishoreganj on Sunday.



The scholarship examination of kindergarten schools organized by Kishoreganj Education Development Society ended in Nilphamari of Kishoreganj on Sunday.







The exams were taken in four centers of the upazila. The centers were Kishoreganj Bahumukhi Model High School, Borovita School and College, Kaimari Nobo Kiron Adarsha Bidya Niketon and Kellabari Bidya Niketon. A total of eight hundred forty seven students of seventeenkindergarten schools participated in the examination.







The examinees were the students from class 1 to class 5. The scholarship exam was started on December 19 and ended on December 22 under the supervision of the president of Kishoreganj Education Development Society Abdul Matin and general secretary Azizul Islam.









---Khademul Morsalin Shakir, Kishoreganj, Nilphamari

