Bistar art fest ends on Sunday

Women Mime artist team Mukonnya performing Mime at the Bistar art fest on Sunday.



A three-day art festival is being organized in celebration of the five-year anniversary of the well known art institution of Chattogram, Bistar: Chittagong Arts Complex concludes on Sunday.







The meeting of art loving people from remote areas of the country was held on December 19-21 at the district's Shilpakala Academy in Chattogram's MM Ali Road. Afgan dance fest was inaugurated by veteran classical music artist, Pandit Nirmalendu Chowdhury.







The inaugural ceremony was presided over by the President of the Bistar and the renowned sociologist, Vice-Chancellor of the Premier University Anupam Sen.





The last guest was musician and educationist Hasina Zakaria and Jansi Satwat Shafinaz Chowdhury, Director of the Continental Group, the main sponsor of the festival.







Manipuri theater drama 'Happy Days', full length film exhibition 'Eti Tomari Dhaka', recital program, classical music, folk dance, city music, instrumental, classical dance, Mime by the only women Mime artist team Mukonnya were in the list of the program of the fest.





One of the attractions of the festival was international photography exhibition 'Underwater' sent from Canada and a joint visual exhibition of students of Chittagong University. This year's art fest organized by Bistar was open to everyone.



Leave Your Comments