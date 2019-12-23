Ctg seaport in world's 'three millionaire' list

An aerial view of Chattogram port. -AA



Main seaport of Bangladesh, Chattogram sea port has made it to the list of 'Three millionaire ports' in the world. Chattogram Port has achieved this glory by handling 3 million containers this year. There are 60 such ports in the world.





Earlier, the Chattogram port was ranked at number 64 in the list of the world's top 100 container handling seaports list by Maritime World's internationally recognized Lloyds survey. Port sources said that the Chattogram port recorded the handling of 20-foot-long (TEU's) 3 million containers at 8am on Saturday.





The calculation began on January 1. An official of the port said, "Chattogram seaport have achieved this milestone because of the full cooperation of the government, the addition of modern equipment including new gantry cranes, increased capacity of the authorities, improved management, automation, efficiency of port officers and staff, joint efforts of stakeholders and users, a decade of political stability and raise in the rate of export-import.





In order to maintain this continuity of growth, there is no option to construct a bay terminal in addition to the ongoing development project of the port." The highest container handling of the port is at Newmuring Container Terminal (NCT) and Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT).







The operators of these two terminals are Msrs Saif PowerTech Ltd. A top official of the organization said that the Chittagong Port Authority had reached the milestone of 3 million containers at 8am on Saturday.







Chittagong port authorities have been confirmed the matter after adding all the container handling including CCT, NCT, GCB, Kamalapur ICD, Pangaon. Although there are still 10 more days left to finish the calendar year. He said that till now, only NCT and CCT have handled more than 17 lakh containers.





The president of Chittagong Chamber Mahbubul Alam said that the Chittagong port has been on the list of the three million ports, which is good news for Bangladesh. We are very happy to keep up with this growth; the work of Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) has to be completed quickly. At the same time, the highest priority should be given to the work of the bay terminal.







Referring to the glory of Chittagong port being listed to the port of the World's Three Millionaire Club, Galaxy Bangladesh Shipping Lines Chairman Ahmed Yusuf Walid said through this achievement the image of Bangladesh will be brighten along with Chittagong port.We must build capacity to sustain growth and further enhance the port's efficiency by protecting this continuity.







Because the growth of the economy depends on the efficiency of the port.

The 30-year plan of the Chittagong Port, made by the Hamburg Port Consultancy (HPC) in Germany stated that, around 2.4 million unit container to be handled in 2018, 2.666 million in 2019 and 2.9 million in 2020. Chittagong port has fulfilled its forecast in 2017.





Great plan has indicated that new jet terminals and machinery will have to be added to keep up with the growth. Otherwise, the container handling process should be shifted elsewhere.







If this situation continues, the port growth will slow down. That means, it will take longer than expected to release goods. Chittagong Port Authority has so far handled the growth with the addition of new and modern equipment, but by 2020 it will not be possible to keep up with the growth of the port without adding a new terminal or jetty.



Port officials say the port authorities are building Patenga Container Terminal (PCT) on the banks of the Karnaphuli River to protect the growth. It was supposed to be launched in 2019; the government has appointed Bangladesh Army for boosting the process. But that project is also unlikely to start before 2020.







No jetty terminal will be added to the port in the next two years. As a result, 2020 is very important for the port. The port is seeking to build only a delivery yard and a truck terminal at the Bay Terminal at the moment. But the file is stuck in the ministry.





If the Chittagong port does not keep up with the growth, the country's economy will also be under pressure, and importers-exporters will have to pay losses. If the port does not function properly, Bangladesh will fall behind in the world export market.





Chittagong Chamber President Mahbubul Alam said, "It is not only for Chattogram, but it is also unfortunate for the economy of the entire country.





Because, although the government's highest policy-making forums was informed, construction of the Bay Terminal has apparently not progressed. So when will the delivery yard, truck terminal be built?"We want to know why the most important 'Bay Terminal project' of the port is not being taken on the Prime Minister's priority fast track, he added.





