BBC could restrict journos' Twitter use



The BBC is considering restricting its journalists' use of Twitter, following the waves of online criticism it received from internet users over its coverage during the election campaign in UK, according to reports.





The national broadcaster is said to be planning to instruct its reporters to move away from using online platforms to break stories or offer instant analysis, reports The Guardian.





The proposal emerged after Laura Kuenssberg, the BBC's political editor, was attacked by some Jeremy Corbyn supporters for repeating a false allegation that a Tory minister's aide had been punched by a Labour activist.





Meanwhile, North America editor Jon Sopel was accused of tweets that reveal a critical stance on Donald Trump.Now the director of news and current affairs Fran Unsworth is looking to ask reporters to end instant reporting of politics online.







A BBC journalist said via the Guardian: "She said that it was likely she would meet some resistance, but that she wants to start a debate and was now contemplating asking correspondents to come off Twitter." It is reported that Unsworth revealed her plans during a meeting at the BBC Council Chamber.







According to the Guardian, sources have indicated that her mention of banning Twitter would have only been a joke although it is thought she at least wants to reinforce a stricter line regarding the BBC's social media code.





