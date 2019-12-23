Govt to recruit 10,000 doctors



The government has taken an initiative to recruit 10,000 physicians aiming to ensure healthcare services for the people. As part of the move, the government has already appointed 4,607 physicians through the 39th BCS.







This was disclosed at the fifth meeting of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Planning held at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban on Sunday with Committee Chairman Abul Kalam Azad in the chair, said a press release.







The meeting was informed that around 6,000 rural people are getting healthcare services from each community clinic while the country has now 13,743 community clinics, reports BSS. A total of 12,850 Community Health Care Providers (CHCP) are employed in the community clinics across the country.







Committee members Planning Minister MA Mannan, Saber Hossain Chowdhury, Hafiz Ahmed Majumder, Biren Sikder, Manjur Hossen, Raushan Ara Mannan, Abida Anzum Mita and the planning secretary, the statistics and information management division secretary and the implementation, monitoring and evaluation division secretary, among others, attended the meeting.





Leave Your Comments