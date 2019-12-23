Getting dirty to get clean!



Participants included teachers, graduates, and trainers of US Department of State programs from six countries and 600 volunteers from civic organizations in Kathmandu on the 340th consecutive week of the "Clean Bagmati" campaign.





According to a US Embassy press release sent The Asian Age on Sunday, more than 140 teachers, graduates, and trainers of US Department of State-sponsored English language programs from six countries joined 600 volunteers from local civic organizations in Kathmandu to clean the banks of the Bagmati river on November 16.





The campaign, now in its 340th consecutive week, was spearheaded by the Honorable LilamaniPaudel, the Nepalese Ambassador to China, and the Government of Nepal's Ministry of Urban Development's Clean Bagmati campaign to promote a healthy river ecosystem.





Participants enthusiastically rolled up their sleeves as they joined local volunteers to collect thousands of kilograms of garbage and debris from the banks of the Bagmati river. The event kicked off by recognizing the U.S. sponsored participants and thanking them for their contribution to raising awareness of a local issue that has global implications.





The US sponsored participants are in Nepal as part of a larger program designed to help them create and implement their own needs-based service projects, enhance their media literacy skills, and develop a community of practice that virtually links classrooms and alumni organizations across borders.





On the Clean Bagmati event, one participant from India remarked, "It taught me the value of coming together. It also taught the greatest lesson of all time: Be part of the change that you want to see in the world."





The participants, from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka, are part of the US Department of State's flagship English Access Micro scholarship Program.







US government-sponsored experts were on hand to facilitate the seven-day training and guide the group in sharing best practices from their individual teaching experiences and developing effective community service campaigns.







Upon returning to their home countries, members from the program will further develop their cross-border ties by continuing to share their activities through the virtual network created in Nepal.





The English Access Micro scholarship Program provides a foundation of English language skills to talented youth from economically disadvantaged communities over two-years of after-school classes and intensive sessions and is part of the US effort to help prepare youth for future academic study and job opportunities.







Since its inception in 2004, approximately 125,000 students in more than 85 countries have participated in the English Access Micro scholarship Program, including more than 1,000 Bangladeshi students in four locations across Bangladesh.





