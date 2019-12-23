Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. -Reuters



Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday tried to reach out to the Muslim community in the country, declaring that "unity in diversity is India's uniqueness".





He reiterated that his government did not discriminate along religious lines as widespread protests continued throughout the country against legislation on a citizenship law that critics have denounced as divisive and anti-Muslim.





At least 20 people have been killed in the unrest triggered by the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which provides for Indian citizenship for non-Muslim illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan.



Modi was speaking on Sunday at a rally kick-starting his Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election campaign in the capital city Delhi where elections are likely by February.





The BJP is keen to wrest power in the capital from the Aam Aadmi Party. Modi dismissed criticism that his government was anti-Muslim.He said: "The CAA is not aimed at any Indian citizen whether they are Hindu or Muslim."



"Look at my work... is there any discrimination. I provided (cooking) gas connection (to the poor)... did we ask for anyone's religion?," he added.Modi is facing the biggest challenge in his second term in power following the passage of the CAA last week.



The legislation sparked protests initially in the Northeast, where there is fierce opposition to the naturalization of all immigrants, who are regarded as a threat to the local culture.



It was a police crackdown on protesting students of Jamia Millia University in the capital, Delhi, last Sunday that led to an explosion of anger, particularly in universities and colleges, across the country.Students have since been at the forefront of the protests.



Statements by multiple BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah, over the implementing of a National Register of Citizens (NRC) next have added fuel to the fire, particularly among Muslims.



The NRC has been carried out in the northeastern state of Assam and up to 1.9 million people, including Hindus and Muslims, have found themselves excluded from the register with critics slamming the exercise as arbitrary.



They said people had been left out for minor infractions like misspelt names in documents, a common problem in India.Hindus will now get protection under the CAA but not Muslims. Modi addressed some of the concerns about the NRC at the rally, saying that the government has so far not taken any steps to bring it into effect countrywide.



"Muslims will not be sent to detention centers nor are there any detention centers in India. These are lies," said Modi. He was referring to rumors of detention centers being set up in different parts of the country after work on one in Assam.



Even as the Prime Minister was addressing his supporters, protests were reported in several parts of the country as opponents pressed for the government to withdraw the CAA, something the Home Minister has said was not possible.



But the BJP has found itself in the unenviable position where many of its own allies, worried about blowback, have said they would not implement the CAA, even though it is a law, or the NRC.









