Nanak visits Ducsu VP Nur at hospital, promises justice









Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak promised to punish attackers who assaulted Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Vice-President Nurul Haque Nur and others.





Nur and several others are being treated at the Dhaka Medical Collage Hospital (DMCH).





“The attackers will be identified and brought to book,” Nanak said when visiting the Ducsu VP and others on Sunday night.





Awami League leader AFM Bahauddin Nasim, Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL) acting President Al-Nahean Khan Joy and acting General Secretary Lekhak Bhattacharjee accompanied Nanak.





Nanak said the government will not tolerate anything that disrupts the academic atmosphere at Dhaka University and other institutions.





“We’ll find out the miscreants who’re trying to destabilise the Dhaka University and their leaders,” he said. “No-one will be spared. Everyone will be punished.”





Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani, Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, BNP Joint Secretary General Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel also visited Nur and the others at the hospital.





At least 23 students were injured in an attack allegedly by activists of Muktijoddha Mancha on Dhaka University campus on Sunday.





Six of the injured, including Nur, were admitted to DMCH while nine others were given first aid at the hospital.





DMCH authorities said one of the injured, Tuhin Farabi, was shifted to Intensive Care Unit as his condition deteriorated.

