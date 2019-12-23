Padma trawler capsize: 2 bodies recovered









The bodies of two workers, who remained missing after a stone-laden trawler sank in the Padma River at Debgram Kawaljani in Goalanda upazila on Friday afternoon, were recovered on Sunday.





The deceased were identified as Nuruzzaman Sheikh, 30, son of Shahjahan Sheikh and Abdul Sheikh, 30, son of Abul Sheikh, hailing from Sontosha village in Rupbati union of Shahjadpur upazila in Sirajganj district.





Abdur Rahman, station officer of Goalanda Fire service, said that the bodies were retrieved from the river around 12 noon.





Shawkat Ali Joardar, deputy director of Rajbari Fire Service, said the Goda Bazar-bound trawler from Pabna’s Kazirhat carrying 10 workers sank due to strong current in the river on Friday morning.





Six of the workers managed to swim ashore.





Two other workers- Alamin Sheikh, 35 and Md Faruk Pramanik- could not be traced yet.

Leave Your Comments