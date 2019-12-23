Kurigram sees surge in cold-related diseases









The Kurigram General Hospital has admitted 216 patients suffering from various cold-related diseases in the last 24 hours.





Resident Medical Officer Doctor Shahinur Rahman Sarder said that among the patients, 14 children have been suffering from breathing complications and 28 from diarrhoea.





“The number of people suffering from cold-related diseases is increasing in upazila health complexes, too,” he said.





On Monday, the mercury dropped to 11.3 degrees Celsius while the sun remained elusive for the last five days.





The people of chars along 16 rivers, including Brahmaputra, Dharla, Teesta, Dudhkumar and Fulkumar, are suffering most in the district.





The district administration said it has already distributed 51,514 blankets among the cold-hit people in all nine upazilas.

Leave Your Comments