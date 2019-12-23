Nur assaulters to face action as per PM order: Quader









Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the authorities concerned to take action against those who assaulted VP of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (Ducsu) Nurul Haque Nur and others, said Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obidul Quader on Monday.





Quader, also Awami League General Secretary, came up with the remarks while talking to reporters at his office.





Administrative and organisational action will be taken against the attackers, he said.





“Everyone has the right to express different views and Ducsu VP has the right to criticise the government. We condemn the attack,” he said.





While visiting Nur and several others at the Dhaka Medical Collage Hospital (DMCH), Awami League presidium member Jahangir Kabir Nanak promised to punish the attackers.





Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Dr Md Akhtaruzzaman, Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani, Nagorik Oikya Convener Mahmudur Rahman Manna, BNP Joint Secretary General Habibun Nabi Khan Sohel also visited Nur and others at the hospital.





At least 23 students were injured in an attack allegedly by activists of Muktijoddha Mancha on the Dhaka University campus on Sunday.





Six of the injured, including Nur, were admitted to the DMCH while nine others given first aid at the hospital.





DMCH authorities said one of the injured, Tuhin Farabi, was shifted to Intensive Care Unit as his condition deteriorated.

