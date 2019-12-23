BNP’s countrywide protest rallies on Dec 30









BNP has decided to hold protest rallies across the country, including in the capital, on December 30 to observe what it says ‘democracy-killing day’, marking the first anniversary of the 11th parliamentary election.





Besides, the party leaders and activists all over the country will wear black badges while black flags will be hoisted atop all of its party offices, including Nayapaltan central one, the same day to register the party’s protest against the December-30 national election held last year.





BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi announced the programmes at a press conference at the party’s Nayapaltan central office.





“BNP will observe December 30 as ‘democracy killing day’. We’ve decided to hold protest rallies across the country on the day,” he said.





Rizvi said they have already sought permission from police to hold a rally either at Suhrawardy Udyan or in front of their Nayapaltan central office in the capital on December 30.





Earlier on Saturday night, BNP standing committee members at a meeting decided to observe December 30 as the ‘democracy-killing day’.





BNP along with Gonoforum and some other parties joined the national election in alliance under the banner of Jatiya Oikyafront. BNP bagged six seats while Gonoforum two in the election.





The party and its alliances turned down the election results bringing various irregularities, including ‘massive vote robbery and night-time ballot stuffing’.





They have also been demanding reelection annulling the December-30 voting since the announcement of the results.





However, the eight Oikyafront MPs joined parliament.





Only BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, who was elected MP from Bogura-six seat, did not take oath of office.





Later, the Election Commission declared the seat vacant and arranged by-election to the constituency on June 24.





Golam Mohammad Sirajul Islam contested the by-polls with BNP’s ticket and got elected MP and subsequently took oath of office.

