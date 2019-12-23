Bangladesh’s first breast milk bank likely to be launched soon

The Institute of Child and Mother Health (ICMH) has planned to launch the first-ever breast milk (human milk) bank in the country as soon as the government’s policy decision in this regard is available.

“The milk from the human milk bank will be fed to infants having no breastfeeding mothers because of the mother illness or inability to breastfeed,” ICMH executive director Prof Dr MA Mannan told UNB.

“We’ve prepared all the equipment required to set up the human milk bank in our hospital,” he added.

Dr MA Mannan said they had wanted to launch the human milk bank on December 1 and it was supposed to be inaugurated by Health Minister Zahid Maleque. “We had to postpone the launching date since he was busy.”

Mentioning that they will write a letter to the Health Ministry for the policy decision in this regard, the ICMH executive director said they are hopeful about starting the milk bank as soon as the government decision comes in their favour.

“We’ll write to the Islamic Foundation seeking their view so no objection is raised from the religious perspective. The Islamic Foundation has told us that they’ll take a decision after discussing the matter with their fatwa committee,” he stated.

Dr Mannan clarified that milk collected from each mother will be stored in separate containers which will remain uncontaminated even after one and a half years. “Even if the temperature in our country reaches 300° or -20° Celsius, the milk will not be spoilt.”

He further said, “The NIDs and photos will be collected from both the mother from whom the milk will be collected and the mother of the child who will receive it. Mothers will voluntarily provide milk and it will be given absolutely free to those who need it.”