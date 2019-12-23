Working for people of all religions: PM

Mentioning that her government is working for the people of all religions, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on Monday said all must enjoy equal rights in Bangladesh.

“Bangladesh is a country where the people of all religions have equal rights…you must enjoy the equal rights, which was the dream of the Father of the Nation,” she said while exchanging X-mass greetings with the Christian community at her official residence Ganobhaban.

The Prime Minister said her government has been working for the wellbeing of people, irrespective of caste, creed and religion, in the country. “We’ve been working for the people of each religion,” she added.

Sheikh Hasina said Bangladesh gained independence under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman who wanted the country to be developed with non-communal spirit.

She said the people of Bangladesh, irrespective of creed and religion, snatched independence for the country fighting shoulder-to-shoulder in the Liberation War.

“So, we believe in the policy that all people, irrespective of caste and religion, will live enjoying equal rights in Bangladesh,” the Prime Minister added.

Recalling that the people of Hindu, Buddhist, Christian and Muslim communities came under attacks in various places across the country in 2001, she said her government’s only goal is to give a decent life to the people of the country.

She mentioned various measures have been taken by her government for the welfare of the Christian community.

Sheikh Hasina extended her X-mass greetings to the Christian community in Bangladesh and also elsewhere in the entire world.

At the function, Christmas carols and other patriotic songs were performed by the members of the Christian community.

Archbishop of Dhaka Cardinal Patrick D'Rozario and President of Bangladesh Christian Association Nirmal Rozario jointly handed over the Christmas greeting card to the Prime Minister.

Cardinal Patrick D'Rozario, also the highest-ranking official of the Roman Catholic Church in Bangladesh, vice presidents of Bangladesh Christian Association Advocate Gloria Jharna Sarker, MP and Jewel Aarong, MP, and General Secretary of Bangladesh Christian League Daniel Nirmal D' Costa, among others, spoke on the occasion.

President of Bangladesh Christian Association Nirmal Rozario presided over the function moderated by William Proloy Samadder.

