Diner Sheshe





"I was buying food from a roadside stall when I was tapped on the shoulder by a lady with a howling child in her arms. When I offered her money, she said she needed food and asked me to buy it for her. I think this had to do with trust; in a way I think she wanted me to know that I could trust that she was using the money for something useful.





After buying her some dal and rice, I realized we were both walking back in the same direction, towards my house. Being the curious person that I am, I asked her where she lived. I was so surprised when she pointed out to the footpath that I walked past every day on my way to work. I had never noticed her or her family before. And even if I had, I had normalized it and never actually paid attention.





In no time, the Kharwar family moved into a house at Worli paying 4000 Rupees for monthly rent. It's a small house but they have a roof over their heads and they are surrounded by other families and children. I got very close to them -- after losing my grandmother a few weeks ago, they have checked up on me at least twice a week and always offer to bring me food… We've really become a family; in fact, they even asked me to name their son!





I realized that I was able to bring people together from all over to change the destiny of a whole family -- and if I could do it for one family, I could do it for others too. Since then, with the help of fundraising and sending out messages to friends and family, I've raised 44,000 Rupees for another family. My goal is to rehabilitate them before the end of the year so they have a positive start to their new year.





I think if we have the power in our lives to destroy one's struggles, be it humans or animals, we should do it. What good comes from sitting on our own in all our successes and wealth when the world around us is suffering?"





Humans of Bombay, Fb

