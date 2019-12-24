Worldwide waffling





The devastation from Australia's bushfire crisis became clearer on Sunday, as the South Australian premier said 72 homes had been destroyed and his New South Wales counterpart revealed there was "not much left" of the town of Balmoral, south-west of Sydney. It is feared the figures for homes lost may get much worse as authorities continue to assess the damage from Saturday, and with dozens of fires still active. Conditions eased in NSW, Victoria and South Australia on Sunday, allowing fire-threatened areas some respite.











When Olivia Nadine first arrived in China in 2010, as a business school exchange student from Ohio State University to Peking University, she found it was hard to buy beauty products as a black woman. "I remember every time I tried to find face cream here, it was always bleaching, or whitening," she said. Nadine moved to Beijing permanently in 2016, after gaining a graduate degree in Asian studies and business from Georgetown University in Washington. "You just can't get certain products here. I would see on WeChat people asking where get shea butter, or this fabric, or this thing that is culturally relevant," the 29-year-old said.











The spectre of new confrontation between Pyongyang and Washington hangs over meetings between China, Japan and South Korea this week, with growing risks North Korean actions could end an uneasy detente and upend recent diplomatic efforts. South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are expected to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping separately. They will then travel to the south-western city of Chengdu for a trilateral meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang.











Afghanistan's election commission said the president has won a second term, earning 50.64 per cent in a preliminary vote count announced Sunday, but his opponents can still challenge the result. Results for the Sept. 28 presidential polls have been repeatedly delayed amid accusations of misconduct and technical problems with counting ballots. Ashraf Ghani's appears to have beaten out his main challenger Abdullah Abdullah, who serves as the country's chief executive in a fragile national unity government. It was not immediately clear if the results mean a second round of voting won't be needed. Afghanistan's election laws say that a runoff must take place if no candidate obtains over 50% in the results.



