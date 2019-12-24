Mohammad Nurul Amin dies





Mohammed Nurul Amin, son of late Mobarak Ullah Master, a resident of Dhanmondi in the capital breathed his last on Thursday. He was buried at Banani graveyard on the same day. Amin after completion of study during the decade of 50's, worked with Ministry of Finance and later joined the Bengal Shipping Line Limited and worked there as its director. He was a sponsor director of Social Islami Bank, a life member of "Ma o Shishu Hospital" in Chittagong and life member of Dhaka and Chittagong Noakhali Shamiti, member of Khalilur Rahman School and Degree College in Amishapara, Noakhali and ''Baitush Sharaf Mosque complex'' committee. He left behind his wife- Aleya Amin, 5 children and countless well-wishers.

