BUP photography exhibition held

Winners pose for a photo during the closing ceremony of a photography exhibition titled 'Contrast 3.0' on Monday. -AA

BUP Photography Society (BUPPS) of Bangladesh University of Professionals (BUP) held its flagship photography event titled 'Contrast 3.0' from Thursday to Sunday at Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy. The event was inaugurated by Pro-Vice Chancellor Professor M Abul Kashem Mozumder, PhD on Thursday. The overall supervision of this successful event was done by the department of Mass Communication and Journalism, Faculty of Security and Strategic Studies.





State Minister for the Ministry of Cultural Affairs K M Khalid, was present as the chief guest of the closing ceremony. Brigadier General Saif-Ur-Rahman, psc attended as the special guest. Participants from different universities around the country participated in the event presented by BUPPS.







Neary 106 photographs of emerging photographers of different public and private universities and colleges were displayed in the exhibition. All senior officials of BUP, invited guests, teachers, students and different media activists were present at the closing ceremony.

