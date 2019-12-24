Workshop on soil fertility and fertilizer management held

A two-day workshop of on soil fertility and fertilizer management was held at BARC on Friday and Saturday. -AA





An international collaboration project on "Nutrient Management for Diversified Cropping in Bangladesh (NUMAN)" is being implemented with the involvement of Murdoch University of Australia and four National Agricultural Research System (NARS) institutes & three public universities of Bangladesh.







The project is being implemented with the objective to develop fertilizer management packages for the intensively cropped areas and coastal areas of the country and for immerging cropping systems including conservation agriculture.

A 2-day long training workshop titled "Implementation and Reporting of the NUMAN Project" was held in this regard at Bangladesh Agricultural Research Council (BARC) on Friday and Saturday.







The inaugural session of the program was started at the training building of BARC with Dr Sultan Ahmmed, Member Director (NRM), BARC in the chair.







Professor Dr M Jahiruddin, Dean Faculty of Agriculture, Bangladesh Agricultural University graced the session as the chief guest and Dr Md Monirul Islam, Member Director (Fisheries) was present as special guest.







The objective of the workshop was to refresh and upgrade the knowledge of the participating scientists with updated information in the area of soil fertility and fertilizer management and to discuss about different project related issues. The workshop was concluded by Dr Md Kabir Ikramul Haque, Executive Chairman, BARC.

