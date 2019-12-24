Myanmar, Vietnam envoy meet President

Ambassador of Vietnam to Bangladesh Pham Viet Chien presenting his credentials to President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Monday. -AA





Ambassadors of Myanmar and Vietnam to Bangladesh separately presented their credentials to President Md Abdul Hamid at Bangabhaban on Monday.





The envoys are: U Aung Kyaw Moe of Myanmar and Pham Viet Chien of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam.Welcoming the envoys, the President hoped that the bilateral relations with the countries will further be expanded during their respective assignments here, President's Press Secretary Joynal Abedin said, reports BSS.





During the meeting with the Vietnamese ambassador, the President described the existing bilateral relation between Bangladesh and Vietnam as very excellent and said it would be strengthened gradually, reports BSS. Referring to the visit of Vietnamese President Tran Dai Quang to Bangladesh on March 4-6 in 2018, President Hamid said the bilateral relation between the two countries reached a new height after the visit.







"Trade between Bangladesh and Vietnam reached to US$ one billion by the year 2018 and there is enormous scope to explore the commerce and investment potentials," he mentioned.The President hoped that he would take more effective measures to further expand the ties.The head of the state stressed on exchanging high-level visits at both government and private levels to the potentials

of the two-friendly countries.





Lauding the socio-economic development of Bangladesh, including the government's Vision -2041 and Delta Plan-2100, the ambassador said Bangladesh would do better in the days to come.Vietnam always gives priority to the bilateral relation with Bangladesh, he added.





Meanwhile, during the meeting with Myanmar ambassador, Abdul Hamid said as a neighboring country Bangladesh always gives priority to maintain good bilateral relation with Myanmar.Noting that both the countries have much potentials to explore, the President said Bangladesh bears a longstanding commerce and investment relations with Myanmar and both the countries should avail these opportunities.





Terming the existing Rohingya problem as a big one, the President expressed optimism that Myanmar would take necessary steps to create conducive environment in the Rakhine State for their (Rohingyas) safe, secure and dignified return and their freedom of movement, livelihood and citizenship.Both the envoys sought cooperation from the President during their respective assignments in Bangladesh and the President assured them of providing all sorts of cooperation from his side.





Secretaries concerned to the President and high officials of the Foreign Ministry were present.Earlier, on their arrivals at Bangabhaban, a smartly turned-out contingent of the horse-mounted President Guard Regiment (PGR) gave the envoys guards of honour as part of the ceremony.Later, Bangladesh Ambassador to the Russian Federation Kamrul Ahsan paid a courtesy call on the President at Bangabhaban in the evening.





During the meeting, President Hamid gave him some directives to enhance the existing and longstanding excellent bilateral relation between the two countries.He also asked the envoy to take necessary steps to expand the existing commerce and investment ties with Russia in the coming days.





Leave Your Comments