Cara's home trespasser taken into custody





Police have arrested a man for trespassing on the grounds of model-turned-actress Cara Delevingne's California property. A neighbor spotted a man scaling a wall outside the British model/actress' Los Angeles-area home on Wednesday morning, and immediately reported the incident to authorities. Police officials were quick to respond, sending officers on the ground as well as in a police helicopter to track down the suspect, who was apprehended before he could make any attempt to gain entry to Delevingne's home.



Leave Your Comments