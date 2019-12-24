'Never felt like a single woman in world of men'





Actress Rebecca Ferguson feels she is lucky that she got to do projects that were driven by the passion for art and not gender dynamics. The actress says she has never felt like a single woman in the world of men. Ferguson said, "Gender equality is such an important topic. For me, I'm lucky enough that I have been thrown into productions where whether or not it's men or women who are directing, producing, acting, supporting or making coffee we basically all go in for the love of the arts. We support the film. I have never felt like a single woman in the world of men."





