Ananya shares how 2019 has been good to her





Actress Ananya Panday has had a fantastic year where she took Bollywood by a storm with her debut in 'Student of The Year 2' following which she delivered another hit with her recent release, 'Pati Patni Aur Who'. The actress has had a tremendous year and she even has won several accolades for the same. In a recent interview with a leading daily, when asked about how Ananya thinks her the year 2019 has been, she shared, "It's just been everything I could have dreamt of! The fact that I can finally be an actor and work in this industry is such a privilege and a big deal for me."



