Kiara Advani's challenging switch

After working in dramas like 'Kabir Singh' and 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story', Kiara Advani is stepping in the comedy zone for the first time with 'Good Newzz'. It was challenging for her to be a part of a film that already has three established actors like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Diljit Dosanj on board.





Talking about switching from an intense character to a comical one, Kiara says, "It was challenging because it's a comedy, and I actually began shooting for this film right after 'Kabir Singh'. So I went directly from one intense film to another. From a very quiet subdued Preeti to this loud Punjabi woman Monica, I literally had to switch gears."





Kiara feels it is not easy to detach from a character and get into the next one. "I was trying to detach from Preeti and immerse into Monica. Detaching from a character can be taxing and can also take a toll on you but for me, it was fulfilling to play something that challenging," says the actress. Not just the switch in characters, Kiara also found portraying a loud Punjabi woman difficult as she was not familiar with the language.





She says, "I never played a loud Punjabi character so everything was new to me. We would sit and watch Punjabi videos; I watched a couple of Diljit's films. Just to get the lines. I was also working with the actors who are so experienced and established, and they all are Punjabi. So for me, it was new and different," she added.





