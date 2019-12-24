Faria Shahrin busy with multiple projects





A lustrous model-actress in country's showbiz Faria Shahrin is now passing a busy time in multiple projects after becoming regular in the entertainment industry once again.





Already involved she with an ongoing popular drama serial titled 'Bhalobasar Alo Adhar' on Deepto TV, Faria is playing the role of a Detective Branch (DB) officer in the drama. The actress is getting positive responses for her performance from the viewers. For this reason, she has concentrated herself with her role in this serial. Besides this serial, if she gets any good script and role, then she will try to work.





Recently, the actress performed in the titular role in a new tele-drama titled 'Bhabir Bioscope'. Making it his debut in direction, well-known makeup artist Al Imran Hossain has directed this tele-drama.





Written by the director himself, the tele-drama moves forward surrounding the character of Faria.Regarding the drama directed by Al Imran Hossain, actress Faria said, "It was his first directed drama and I wanted to stand beside him in any way I can. He tried his best to direct the drama according to his story. After its production all done, I am hoping that the drama would be a quality content."





With the drama 'Bhabir Bioscope' soon to be released on YouTube, the actress informs that she has completed the work of another drama titled 'Shey Ashechilo', directed by Sabin this week.





The actress is scheduled to participate in the shooting of Saif directed tele-drama 'Kashmiri Prem' from January 3. After hearing its story she agreed to work in this play. Faria-starrer only movie was Samia Zaman's 'Akash Koto Durey'. She is interested in good-story based movie. Recently she completed Honors in Media Marketing from Asia Pacific University of Malaysia.



