AKASH awards couple tour package

BEXIMCO Communications Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DS Faisal Hyder poses for a photo with the three AKASH UTSHOB's grand prize winners at a hotel in the capital recently.





AKASH, the first ever Direct To Home (DTH) service launched in Bangladesh by BEXIMCO, has awarded it's AKASH UTSHOB's grand prize winners with couple tour package to Egypt, Malaysia and Thailand.







The prizes have been handed over in the AKASH UTSHOB grand prize-giving ceremony that held at a hotel in the capital recently. BEXIMCO Communi-cations Ltd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DS Faisal Hyder and Head of Marketing and Strategic Sales Muhammad Abul Khair Chowdhury handed over the prizes to the three grand prize winners.







The first, second and third prize winners respectively Md Nazmul Hasan, Hafizur Rahman and Bangladesh Air Force Group Captain Md Sharif Mustafa received the tour package of three nights and four days to Egypt, Malaysia and Thailand.







In the award-giving ceremony, BEXIMCO Communications CEO DS Faisal Hyder said, "DTH is a superior technology in TV industries worldwide.







AKASH DTH is committed to ensure high quality experience in TV watching in the country."



