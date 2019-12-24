Japan keen to increase economic endeavor





Japanese Ambassador Ito Naoki on Monday expressed his intention to further strengthen economic endeavor in Narayanganj city considering its trade potential.







The envoy showed the interest while holding a meeting with Narayanganj Mayor Dr Salina Hayat Ivy at Adamjee EPZ (Export Processing Zone) in Narayanganj, said a press release issued by Japanese embassy. During the meeting, they talked about further strengthening development activities related to Narayanganj City Corporation.





The Ambassador also visited several garment factories, operated by Japanese companies in Adamjee EPZ, where he discussed about further promoting Tokyo's investment in Bangladesh.Currently, the EPZ hosts five Japanese companies namely Maruhisa Pacific, TS Tech Bangladesh, Yokohama Labels and Printing (BD), Saito Nensi Bangladesh and UHN.

Leave Your Comments