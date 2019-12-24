New DCCI board of directors formed

NKA Mobin Mohammad Bashiruddin Shams Mahmud





Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) formed new board of directors at the 58th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of DCCI at DCCI auditorium in the capital on Monday.







Country's one of the leading business entrepreneurs Shams Mahmud has been elected as the new President of Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) for the year 2020.





NKA Mobin and Mohammad Bashiruddin have been elected as senior vice-president and vice-president of DCCI respectively for the term 2020.





The newly elected Directors of DCCI are Arman Haque, Md Shahid Hossain, Md Zia Uddin, Monowar Hossain and Engr Shamsuzzoha Chowdhury, said a press release, reports BSS.





The newly elected DCCI President Shams Mahmud is an eminent and leading business entrepreneur in the Textile and RMG Sector in Bangladesh. Mahmud is a Capstone Fellow of the National Defence College.





He is the Managing Director of Shasha Denims Ltd, Shasha Garments Ltd, Shasha Spinning Ltd and Shasha Textiles Ltd. He is also the Honorary Consul of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in Bangladesh.





Shams Mahmud is in the Board of Directors of Bangladesh Textile Mills Association, Dutch-Bangla Chamber of Commerce and Industry and Vice President of Bangladesh-Philippines Chamber of Commerce and Industry.





He also received National Gold Export Trophy by the government in 2011-12, 2012-13 and 2013-14 and silver export trophy in 2017-18. He was also awarded the highest export award by Bangladesh Textile Mills Association in 2010-11.





Newly elected senior vice president NKA Mobin is the Managing Director and CEO of Emerging Credit Rating Ltd and engaged in Credit Rating of Corporate business house, banks and financial Institutions and Insurance business since 2009.





Newly elected DCCI vice-president Mohammad Bashiruddin is involved in food and bakery business, agribusiness, real estate development, importer and restaurant chain.He is the Managing Director of Capital Agro Aqua Enterprise Ltd, Capital Siraj Centre Shopping Mall, Canary Ltd and Digital Agro Industries Ltd.



