Political empowerment of 'Aporajita' women stressed

Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) Director Habibur Rahman Raja addressing a views-sharing meeting at RCCI auditorium in Rangpur on Sunday.





Business community leaders and bankers have stressed on promoting socio-economic and political empowerment of 'Aporajita' (invincible) women to inspire all struggling women in the society.





They viewed this at a views-sharing meeting organized by Democracy Watch under its 'Aporajita Project' for leaders of Rangpur Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) with invincible women at RCCI auditorium on Sunday.





Some 30 'Aporajita' women, who have become public representatives and attained economic self-reliance through tough struggles under adverse situations as icons for women empowerment in the society, participated in the event.





With RCCI Director Habibur Rahman Raja in the chair, its Directors Partho Bose, Reaz Shaheed Shovan, Shahjahan Babu, Social Service Officer Shafiul Islam Paikar, Executive Officer of Mercantile Bank Ltd Prashant Kumar addressed the meeting.





District Coordinator of the 'Aporajita Project' of Democracy Watch Rezaul Karim, its Capacity Building Coordinator Julia Akhter, Monitoring and Evaluation Officer Foysal Habib and District Project Officer Ranjeeta Das also spoke.





Among 'Aporajita' women, Khyanto Rani and Lilly Begum of Gangachara upazila, Rezina Begum and Nazma Begum of Sadar upazila, Nurunnahar Begum and Shefali Begum of Mithapukur upazila participated in the discussion.





The 'Aporajita' women discussed their stories of overcoming plentiful hurdles under adverse situations to become public representatives by winning elections in local government bodies or achieve economic solvency through self-employment.





They specially identified problems they faced like non-cooperation at family levels, economic hardships and not getting loans from banks and other financial institutions in overcoming their struggles in life.





Appreciating tough struggles of the 'Aporajita' women in establishing them in different fields, the RCCI leaders and bankers assured them of providing all possible cooperation to make their ways easier for achieving more successes in the future.





Habibur Rahman Raja urged authorities concerned to extend full assistance and allocate easy-term loans to the 'Aporajita' women as per women-friendly policies of the present government to further promote their socioeconomic and political empowerment.



