



Momtazuddin Ahmed was a Bangladeshi philosopher and educationist. Ahmed was born in Brahmanbaria, East Bengal. He studied in Dhaka University and obtained MA in philosophy in 1927. In 1937 he earned his PhD degree in Philosophy from University College London. His research for dissertation was on metaphysics and logic under the advisers John Cook Wilson and Bradley Stamp. Ahmed began his career as a lecturer at Dhaka University and later became the Head of the Department of Philosophy. He left the University in 1939 to become the first Muslim Principal of Dhaka College. He later served as the principal of Rajshahi College during 1945 to 1950. He then moved to Dhaka as Assistant Director of Public Instructions. He was elevated to the position of the Director of Public Instructions of East Pakistan in 1952.



