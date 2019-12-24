Mobile food safety lab: A milestone for ensuring food safety in Bangladesh





Nowadays, ensuring safe food becomes burning issue especially for Bangladeshi People. There are large number of people in our country who make food adulterate in several ways and sold it to the consumer. It is has become a tradition in our country.







When you go to the market to buy fruits, vegetables, rice and necessary things that is needed in our everyday life, all those things are adulterated anyhow. Currently, majority people of our country has no access to safe food. City people are more vulnerable to unsafe food rather than villagers.







That means ensuring safe food for all is now become a big concern for the authority. Considering this issue, Bangladesh government formulate an act named Food Safety Act-2013 to ensure safe food for all. Under this act a government body has been formed and it has named Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) which is the predominant regulatory body in Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all food from farm to table.







Food Safety refers to handling, preparing and storing food in a way to best reduce the risk of individuals becoming sick from foodborne illnesses. The principles of food safety aim to prevent food from becoming contaminated and causing food poisoning. This is achieved through a variety of different avenues, some of which are:



* Properly cleaning and sanitizing all surfaces, equipment and utensils



* Maintaining a high level of personal hygiene, especially hand-washing



* Storing, chilling and heating food correctly with regards to temperature, environment and equipment



* Implementing effective pest control



* Comprehending food allergies, food poisoning and food intolerance



In Bangladesh the aforesaid principles are not properly practiced. To make the personnel handy who is related to food processing, food handling and marketing about the principle of food safety, BFSA was formed. The outcome of the BFSA is now on our eyes. The authority regularly conduct mobile court in different region of Dhaka city to ensure safe food for all. Recently, "Mobile Food Safety Laboratory" was launched in Bangladesh.







The project is implemented by USAID in collaboration with Ministry of food. The mobile laboratory will detect the adulteration status of the food. Contamination and adulteration related visuals will be screened, along with showing awareness-raising tips.





The air-conditioned laboratory is established in a mini-bus, will consist of at least 10 scientific instruments, chemicals, and other necessities. The laboratory is prepared for BFSA by IshamUl Haque of Haq's Bay Automobiles Ltd.Using this mobile lab, we can identify various chemicals such as formalin, pesticides, heavy metals, toxic chemicals, insecticides at harmful level, antibiotic residue, e-coli, salmonella, formaldehyde and carbide in food.





Based on the type of test, it will take between five minutes to eight hours to complete the entire process,said by FAO international lab expert Benoit. The lab in its kind is first in our country which is become very urgent for ensuring safe food and protecting public health in our country. Considering the importance of protecting public health the launching of this lab is a breakthrough step. I think it is just starts towards food safety. In near future, this lab will be installed in every districts to ensure food safety.







It's a milestone for us as well as government of Bangladesh. Safe food is not only necessary but also a right us. Safe food helps to build healthy nation by accelerating food safety measure and healthy nation will accelerate the economy of our country. We hope the "Mobile Food Safety Laboratory" will give us access to safe food and protect our health. Thus we live in a healthy life that we all desire.



Md Billal Hossen is MS student, Department of Applied Nutrition and Food Technology, Faculty of Biological Science, Islamic University, Bangladesh.

E-mail: billalanftiu@gmail.com



Leave Your Comments