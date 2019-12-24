Blue Gold agricultural fair: Excellent vehicle of technology dissemination

Stall showing a polder in map of Amtali, Barguna.





"I didn't see such type of agricultural fair in my life. I have groped a lot. I have learnt how to grow three crops a year where I used to cultivate only two crops-aman and boro. Blue gold fair has opened my eyes," said Md. Delwar Hossen, a farmer of kalibari village, Amtali, Barguna. Blue gold program has opened the eyes of hundreds of thousands coastal farmers like Mr. Hossen.







Blue gold program is taking the advanced agricultural technologies at the doorsteps of the farmers through different events like farmers field school (FFS), demonstration, motivation tour, fair, field day etc. Fair is found to be the best approach to disseminate agricultural technologies to countless number of farmers. Therefore, a three days long agricultural technology fair was arranged at Unus Ali Khan Degree College premise, Mahiskata, Amtali, Barguna on December 7-9th, 2019 with a view to acquainting farmers with modern technologies.







A lot of technologies were displayed through twenty stalls like 43/2F polder in map, homestead space planning, community led agricultural water management (CAWM), agricultural technologies for saline and drought prone areas, water saving irrigation techniques, agricultural technologies for water logged areas, integrated crop management, soil health management, food, nutrition and sanitation, contemporary pest management, Blue gold (TA Component) activities, AIS, NGOs, seed company, pesticide marketing companies, agro-machineries suppliers.





Director General, DAE Dr. Abdul Muyeed was present as chief guest in the inaugural ceremony. Mr. Folkart De Jager, First secretary, EKN, Md. Amirul Hossain, Project Coordinating Director, Blue Gold Program, Mr. Guy Zones, Team Leader, Blue gold Program, Krishibid Md. Humayoun kabir, Project Director, Blue Gold Program (DAE Component) and Upazila Vice Chairman were attended the function as special guests.





Krishibid Md. Aftab Uddin, Additional Director, DAE, Barisal Region presided over the commencement event. Besides district and upazila level officers of DAE, BWDB officials, embassy representatives, technical assistance part, local representatives, WMG members and farmers attended the program.







Director General said in his speech, "Blue Gold Program has achieved many legendary successes by uplifting the livelihood of the coastal farmers during its journey". "The positive experiences of the project have to be extended to the remaining polders through a new project after completion of it," he added."We have organized a total of seven agricultural technologies fair.







Main particularity of the fair is the arrangement at the village level as if modern agricultural technologies could touch remote farmers," said Project Director Mr Humayoun Kabir in his accosting speech. Additional Agriculture Officer, Blue gold program Mst. Atikunnaher, moderated the inaugural programme. Moreover, ravishing cultural night including playlet on water management issue was arranged on consecutive two days. The college premise had become a vestige of populous gathering where there was no open space.







Finally, the fair was ended with a closing session presided over CM Rezaul Karim, Upazila Agriculture Officer, Amtali, Barguna. Additional director, Planning and Project Implementation and ICT wing Krishibid AKM Monirul Alom was present as chief guest in the closing session.



Md Rezwanul Islam is Agriculture Extension Officer,

Blue Gold Program, Department of Agricultural Extension . Khamarbari, Dhaka.

Email: rezwandae@gmail.com



