Bashundhara Group to build Sports Complex



Bashundhara Group, the largest business conglomerate of the country is building a large world-class sports complex 'Bashundhara Sports Complex' in Bashundhara Residential Area in the capital to provide modern sporting facilities for the people.





Bashundhara Group Chairman Ahmed Akbar Sobhan and his family members are patronizing sports in the country. Such initiative of the country's leading business conglomerate manifests their love and passion for sports.The sports complex located in 'N-block' of Bashundhara residential area will be one of the largest in the country.







The business group is building the sports complex on 120 bighas of land to provide people with world-class sporting facilities for football, cricket, hockey, squash, and various other indoor and outdoor games. Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) champions Bashundhara Kings and Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra Ltd will have a joint home venue in Bashundhara Sports Complex.





With Bangladesh failing to achieve remarkable success in sporting during the last couple of decades, Bashundhara Group has identified the need for an academy to guide the talented sportspersons so that they can bring success for the nation.





Bashundhara Sports Complex is going to be the next destination for sports such as cricket, football, volleyball, basketball, hockey and swimming. The sports complex will be divided into two sections-North Zone and South Zone. It will provide all modern facilities for different indoor games while the outdoor games will get field with Bermuda grass.





In the North Zone, there will be a football facility with a state-of-the art and FIFA standard playground covered with natural grass. The sports complex will have world-class dressing rooms for the players and athletes.



It will have also a gallery which can accommodate 10,000 spectators. VIP boxes, press conference rooms and broadcasting equipments will also be there. The cricket stadium in the complex will accommodate 2,500 spectators.





North Zone also has a fenced area which features three futsal courts. A state-of-the art artificial turf Futsal court of standard size will be installed there. There will be also dress changing and showering facilities for the players in the futsal fields having quality lighting.





The indoor space of the complex in North Zone will offer an Olympic size swimming pool having a sophisticated air conditioning system. The swimming pool will be 25 meter in length. The Indoor Zone will have three standard size squash courts with a gallery to accommodate 150 people. It will also feature a cafeteria, two gymnasiums and a multipurpose sports court.





It will also have quality flash light for basketball, badminton, futsal, handball and volleyball. Space for Yoga studio, host Taekwondo, Judo and Karate competitions will also be there. In the South Zone, Bashundhara Kings Academy and Bashundhara Kings office will be situated. The two top floors of the Academy Building will be used as residential facility for Bashundhara Kings players. It will also feature a six lane bowling alley, a cafeteria, a shooting range, a multipurpose studio.





A state-of-the art football field is the biggest attraction in South Zone with a natural-grass playground of FIFA standard with bleacher seating facilities for 1,000 spectators.







This facility has already been ready and is hosting Bashundhara Kings. Two cricket fields will be constructed there. One with a gallery and the will be for practice sessions. It will also have nets for cricketers to practice the game indoors.





The indoor game room in the South Zone will also have a multipurpose room for table tennis, football, pool and snooker. People will also be able to enjoy golf at Bashundhara Sports Complex in a fenced 200-metre long driving range.





There will also be archery ranges with a fenced 90 metre outdoor range and a 25 metre indoor range. Hockey will also get some much needed push as Bashundhara Sports







