Dhaka face Sk Russel in Fed Cup today



Dhaka's traditional outfit ten-time Federation Cup Champions Dhaka Mohammedan Limited will face against Sheikh Russel Krira Chakra in their Group phase match of the ongoing TVS 31st Federation Cup Football Tournament today at Bangabandhu National Stadium under the lights.





Meanwhile, Mohammedan's old rival Muktijoddha Sangsad Krira Chakra who are the three-time Federation Cup Champions will play against Uttar Baridhara Sporting Club at the same venue of other Group D match.







Earlier, Sheikh Russel KC collected three points after beating Uttar Baridhara SC by 1-0 goal in their first match while the traditional black and white Dhaka Mohammedan and Muktijoddha SKC secured one point each as their first group match of the meet ended in a 1-1 draw. Newcomers Uttar Baridhara are yet to open account.







The casino scandal-hit Dhaka Mohammedan showed a fantastic spirit against Muktijoddha SKC in their first match. Despite taking an early lead, Dhaka Mohammedan missed an opportunity to bag the full three points.





On the other hand, Sheikh Russel KC narrowly escaped newcomers Uttar Baridhara SC. Meanwhile, Sheikh Russel KC finished third in the last edition of BPL football while Dhaka Mohammedan finished ninth.

