All-round Mahedi sinks Cumilla

Dhaka Platoon all-rounder Mahedi Hasan being congratulated by teammate Tamim Iqbal after the youngster reached fifty against Cumilla Warriors in the ongoing BBPL at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday. -BCB



A stellar performance with bat and ball by all-rounder Mahedi Hasan helped Dhaka Platoon to an exciting victory over Cumilla Warriors despite Bhanuka Rajapaksa's blitz in the ongoing Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram on Monday.





Cumilla were able to post 160 for three in 20 overs with Rajapaksa top-scoring with 96 in 65 balls. Mahedi Hasan kept Cumilla under check as he was disciplined with ball. He gave just nine runs and took two wickets in his four over spell.





Mehedi then top-scored with 29-ball 59, helping Dhaka recover from a poor start to reach the goal with one ball to spare. Credit should also be given to Shahid Afridi who clubbed two sixes and a four in a 16-ball 26 as the contest seemed to go out of Cumilla's hands.





But it was the player of the match Mahedi Hasan's two wickets and a half-century that played the key role in Dhaka registering their third win of the tournament. With the win, Dhaka climbed to the third spot of the point table.





Asked to bat first, Cumilla survived a top order meltdown to post a challenging total. Cumilla were mainly guided by Rajapaksa and Yasir Ali's unbroken 103-run stand for fourth wicket where Yasir contributed only 30 runs.





Rajapaksa entertained the local crowds by playing shots all around the ground. He struck seven sixes and four fours.

Mahedi Hasan brought early glory for Dhaka dismissing Soumya Sarkar for 10.Big guns like Sabbir Rahman and Malan failed to click in the middle that mattered most. The rest of the innings belonged to Rajapaksa show.





Dhaka had a dismal start in response losing opener Anamul Haque in the first over. Tamim Iqbal who missed Dhaka's last match due to fever, also struggled against Cumilla attack. He put on 34 runs but faced a lot of dot balls.





But the win was never in doubt after Mahedi, who really rocked Cumilla bowlers in his 29-ball blitz, put on 83 for the second wicket with Tamim.





Dhaka though suffered a few jitters after Mahedi's exit with Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed Asif Ali and Jaker Ali in successive balls but Shahid Afridi and Mominul Haque ensured there was no late drama sealing Dhaka's third win. The duo Mominul and Afridi added a match winning 39-run stand where Mominul added 28 runs.





Dhaka will play their sixth match of the tournament today against Sylhet Thunder in the day's first match while Cumilla will face against hot favourite Rajshahi Royals at the same venue under the lights.









SCORES IN BRIEF











Cumilla Warriors: 160 for 3 in 20 overs (Rajapaksa 96 not out, Yasir 30 not out, Soumya 10; Mujeeb

2-22, Al-Amin 1-29)





Dhaka Platoon: 161 for 5 in 19.5 overs (Mahedi 59, Tamim 34, Mominul 28 not out; Mahedi 2-9, Shadab 1-32)



Result: Dhaka Platoon won by 5 wickets.





Player-of-the-match: Mahedi Hasan



