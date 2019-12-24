Jubo Utsab inaugurated in Thakurgaon

A youth fair named Jubo Utsab organized by Eco-Social Development Organization (ESDO) was inaugurated in Thakurgaon on Monday. -AA



With a view to make Bangladesh secular and discrimination free country, a youth fair named Jubo Utsab organized by Eco-Social Development Organization (ESDO) was inaugurated in Thakurgaon on Monday. Principal of Thakurgaon Government College Golam Kibria Mondal inaugurated the fair.







Assistant Professor of the Department of Development Studies of Haji Danesh Science and Technology University Juwel Ahmmed, Engineer Sakhawat Hossain, Executive Director of ESDO Dr Md Shahiduzzaman, President of Thakurgaon Press Club Monsur Ali were present in the program.







Speakers of the program emphasized on the skill development, technology based education and employment opportunities for the youth in the program.









---Firoj Amin Sarker, Thakirgaon

