Municipal land office inaugurated in Debidwar

New municipal land office was inaugurated by the coordination of Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) and with the financial support of Land Ministry in Debidwar of Cumilla on Monday.







Land Ministry spent Tk 50 lakhs for this project. In the inauguration program, Cumilla Deputy Commis-sioner Abul Fazal Mir was the chief guest and inaugurated the new municipal land office.







Debidwar Upazila Nirbahi Officer and municipal commissioner Rakib Hasan, Acting upazila parishad chairman Haji Abul Kashem Omani, Officer-in-Charge of Debidwar Police Station Md Jahirul Anwar were present in the program with others.









