None in Ctg will remain hungry: DC

Deputy Commissioner of Chattogram Md Elias Hossain said, no man will remain hungry and without accommodation under the rule of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the rights of all will be preserved in a right way.The Deputy Commissioner said Prime Minister has sets unprecedented ex ample to recognize the third gender.







Md. Elias Hossain disclosed it while addressing the discussions on Human Rights Day arranged last morning at DC Conference hall. In observance of the Human Rights Day, a rally and human chain arranged in front of DC office premises with DC in the chair.







Additional Deputy Commissioner Md Kamal Hossain presided over the discussions.General Secretary of Human Rights Organization, Chattogram Mohanagar Unit Adv Jamal Hossain and the officials of the district administration were present in it.







DC further said daughter of the Prime Minister Saima Wazed has set an unbelievable record across the world working with Autism affairs which was appraised in the world. He further mentioned that Prime Minister also established a unprecedented records of humanity through sheltering the millions of Rohingya nationals in Bangladesh on humanity ground.





Human rights in Bangladesh are enshrined as fundamental rights in Part III of the Constitution of Bangladesh. However, constitutional and legal experts believe many of the country's laws require reform to enforce fundamental rights and reflect democratic values of the 21st century.







Proposed reforms include strengthening parliamentary supremacy, judicial independence, and the separation of powers, repealing laws which restrain freedom of the press and disbanding security agencies which violate civil liberties.





Even though Bangladesh has Islam as its state religion and has constitutional references to Hindus, Christians and Buddhists; the political system is modeled as a secular democracy. Governments have generally respected freedom of religion, a cornerstone of the Bangladeshi constitution.







However, police have been slow in responding to and investigating attacks against minorities, opposition activist & Supporter in fact Police brutally suppress any rightful protest against Government, According to Human Right watch around five hundred people have been disappeared since last ten years.







In southeastern Bangladesh, the Chittagong Hill Tracts remains a militarized region due to a historical insurgency. Tribal people in Bangladesh have demanded constitutional recognition.





According to Mizanur Rahman, the chairman of the National Human Rights Commission in 2015, 70% of allegations of human rights violations are against law enforcement agencies. Torture and enforced disappearances are rampantly employed by Bangladeshi security forces.



In recent years, free speech and media freedom have been repressed by the government through laws regulating newspapers, TV channels and the internet. Elected MPs in parliament lack voting freedoms.







The future of elections is a concern among the population, with opposition parties alleging free and fair elections are not possible under the incumbent government. Local government elections in 2015 were marred by widespread allegations of vote rigging.





Capital punishment remains legal in Bangladesh. Worker's rights are effected by a ban on trade unions in special economic zones. The government has often targeted trade union leaders with persecution.





