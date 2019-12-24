Protesters lay siege to Rangamati council

The Chittagong Hill Tracts Citizens' Council members took position in front of the council building and brought protest procession rally on Sunday in Rangamati. -AA



A group of activists has laid siege to the Rangamati Hill District Council, demanding amendments to the Chittagong Hill Tracts Land Dispute Settlement Commission Act passed in 2001.





The protesters who grouped under Chittagong Hill Tracts Citizens' Council gathered in front of the council's building on Sunday, obstructing traffic on a highway.







Retired Justice Anwar-ul-Haque, Chairman of the commission who came to attend the meeting, and Santu Larma, Chairman of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Regional Council, were stuck on the road for about two hours. The commission meeting was held two hours later.





In addition, the mob blocked the roads in the Banarupa and College Gate areas of the city. For more than two hours at this time all kinds of traffic stopped in the city.







Members of the steering committee of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Citizens' Council Mohammad Solaiman, Maulana Abu Bakkar Siddique, Md Shahjahan, Kazi Md Jaloya, Md Ibrahim, Morsheda Akter, Humayun Kabir and Habib Azam addressed the protest rally in front of the district council office.





After the protest rally, a procession marched through the city's main road and ended in front of the deputy commissioner's office. The commission chairman held a separate meeting with the protesters and announced that the commission will not take any decision violating the country's law and constitution. He also promised to ask the government to take steps over the demands for amendments.







Meanwhile, after land commission's meeting the chairman of the commission said that the meeting discussed the demands of the protestors and the progress of the judicial activities of the commission.







The next meeting of the commission will be held on February 3, the chairman said. Following the announcement, the members of Chittagong Hill Tracts Citizens' Council suspended the protests after submitting a memorandum addressed to Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.





It is to be noted that the local organization the Chittagong Hill Tracts Citizens' Council has demanded amendments to several sections of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Land Dispute Settlement Act. The organization also demanded that the activities of the commission to be suspended until the law are amended.





