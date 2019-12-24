Hasan condemns attack on Duscu VP Nur



Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud on Monday condemned the attack on Ducsu Vice President Nurul Haque Nur and his supporters, saying such attacks are unacceptable and unexpected but the attack was carried out as outsiders entered the Ducsu office.





"Now it is a common question why VP Nur entered the Ducsu building accompanied by outsiders. Did they have any intention to occur such incident" he told reporters at the Secretariat here.





Hasan, also joint general secretary of ruling Awami League, said as they never support such attacks, two leaders of the party visited Nur and others injured immediately after the incident.Road Transport Minister and AL General Secretary Obaidul Quader briefed on the issue today on behalf of the government, he said.





The information minister said a section is out to put the government in trouble. "Failing to face the government politically, our political opponents are involved in various intrigues to create unstable situation in the country.





We have to see whether the attack was carried out as part of conspiracy or not," he said.In the past, he said, they observed that VP Nur wanted to remain in people's talks through such incidents, reports BSS.





Hasan said Nur along with outsiders gathered in front of Ducsu building and tried to wage a movement over the National Register of Citizens (NRC) of India. "We will probe the matter to know whether there was any instigation," he said.







