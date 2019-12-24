US offers fellowship for journalists



According to a United States Embassy in Dhaka press release sent to The Asian Age, it is pleased to invite Bangladeshi print, broadcast, and online journalists to apply for the 2020 Jefferson Fellowship program focused on "Inequality in the United States and Asia: Drivers, Consequences, and Policy Responses."







The theme will enable journalists to better understand the distributional consequences of technological change, globalization, and market reforms, which arguably favor skilled over unskilled labor, capital over labor, and urban and coastal areas over rural areas.







As part of the program, journalists will participate in an immersive dialogue, travel, and reporting program to Honolulu, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Jakarta, and will contextualize and compare widening disparities of income, wealth, and opportunity within the United States and Asia. The deadline for applying to the 2020 Jefferson Fellowship is Tuesday, January 14, 2020.





Applicants must have the ability to communicate in English in a professional, multi-cultural environment; strong applicants will have a minimum of five years of related professional experience.







Preference will be given to journalists who clearly articulate the relevance of the theme to their areas of coverage and how they intend to use the knowledge gained to enhance the perspectives of viewers, readers, and listeners.







Journalists are strongly encouraged to generate related media content during and after the program in the form of formal print and broadcast stories, blogs, tweets, posts and other forms of social media communication.







The Jefferson Fellowship is offered through the East-West Center (EWC), a national educational institution established by the U.S. Congress to foster better relations and understanding among the peoples of the United States, Asia, and the Pacific.







The Jefferson Fellowship is EWC's most widely recognized and established media program, with an illustrious alumni network of more than 700 Jefferson Fellows across the Asia Pacific region and the United States. The broad goal of the program is to enhance public understanding through the news media of cultures, issues, and trends in the Asia Pacific region.







Participation in the Jefferson Fellowships provides journalists with an opportunity to report from cities across the Asia Pacific on key issues and developments taking place, sharing with audiences first-hand perspectives and new insights.





Accepted applicants for the 2020 Jefferson Fellowship can receive full or partial scholarships to cover international airfare, lodging, ground transportation, meals, and other programmatic costs. Participants are responsible for a $800 program fee as well as their own visa fees, health insurance, and baggage charges.





The Jefferson Fellowship is one of the many initiatives of the U.S. government and its partners to promote greater cooperation, dialogue, and mutual understanding between Bangladesh and the United States, and a strong partnership to help ensure a free and open Indo-Pacific region.To submit an application please visit:https://www.eastwestcenter.org/jefferson





