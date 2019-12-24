FM Momen seeks Russian assistance

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen on Monday urged Russian government to exert more pressure on Myanmar for starting Rohingya repatriation from Bangladesh to their land of origin in Rakhine. -Tarek Sajib/AA



Seeking Russian assistance for voluntary, safe and dignified repatriation of Rohigya refugees to their own land, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has said the life of Rohingya people will change if Russia put pressure on Myanmar.





He came up with the remark while addressing the inauguration ceremony of the 5th Asian Conference of Soviet/Russian Graduates 'Vipuskniki' organized by the Soviet Alumni Association, Bangladesh (SAAB) at Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel in the city on Monday.





Russian Ambassador to Bangladesh Alexander I Ignatov addressed the event as the special guest of the program chaired by SAAB President Eng Taqsem A Khan.





Dr Momen said, "Russia has much influence on Myanmar. If the world power exerts pressure on Myanmar, the voluntary and safe repatriation of Rohingyas will be facilitated."





Terming Russia an 'old friend' of Bangladesh, the minister said, "Bangladesh's strong ties with Russian Federation date back to 1971, when the former Soviet Union extended unwavering support to our blood-laden struggle for independence. The potential of this bilateral cooperation and mutual understanding was lost after the killing of Bangabandhu in 1975."





After Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina came to power, the old friendship was rebuilt, Momen said, adding that the volume of bilateral business has increased.Bangladesh's only nuclear power plant in Pabna's Rooppur is being built with technical and financial assistance from Russia, he added.







