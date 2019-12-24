Cold spell starts to subside

People of Brahmanbaria thronged footpaths for buying warm clothes to comfort them from chilling cold of winter. -Collected



The temperature has begun to rise in Dhaka and other parts of the country with the sun peeping through the fog and clouds after five consecutive days of cold wave.





The country's lowest temperature was recorded at 10.2 degree Celsius in Chattogram's Sitakunda at 9am on Monday, said meteorologistsAccording to them, Dhaka recorded a minimum temperature of 14.2 degree Celsius at that time.





On Sunday, Jashore recorded the country's lowest temperature of 9 degree Celsius while Dhaka recorded 12.2 degree Celsius.The highest temperature in the country was 26.6 degree Celsius in Teknaf. The maximum temperature in Dhaka was 17.2 degree Celsius."The temperature will increase slightly and the intensity of the cold will decrease a bit," said a meteorologist.





The plight of people, particularly the low-income people who live in slums, footpaths or anywhere else under the open sky, has decreased with the rise in the temperature. They suffered a lot during the five-day cold wave that swept across the country.





Meanwhile, the sale of warm clothes has marked a sharp rise after the mercury started to decrease. People in the capital were seen rushing to malls and roadside shops to buy winter clothes.Meteorologists said there is a chance of moderate rainfall in various parts of the country between Dec 25 and Dec 27 but it is unlikely to intensify the cold.





