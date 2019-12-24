Act against Nur attackers: PM

Students demonstrate at the altar of the Raju Memorial Sculpture on the Dhaka University campus on Monday, protesting attacks on DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and others. -Mostafizur Rahman/AA



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said that those who attacked on DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur won't be spared, though they are BCL leaders or activists.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has called for punitive and administrative actions against those involved in the attacks on DUCSU VP Nurul Haque Nur and his associates on the Dhaka University campus, Quader said.He came up with the warning while talking to reporters at secretariat in the city on Monday.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said, "There may be difference of ideology with VP Nur. But attack on him is condemnable. The perpetrators will face music."





The incident occurred on DU campus on Sunday is reprehensible, he said, adding that he has talked to the home minister to bring the attackers to book.





"Awami League never spares criminals. Chhatra League men involved in Feni madrasa student killing, BUET student Abrar murder, disgracing the principal of Rajshahi Polytechnic Institute have already been punished."





At least 20 people, including the Vice President (VP) of Dhaka University Central Students' Union (DUCSU) Nurul Haque Nur, were injured on Sunday in two separate attacks carried out allegedly by Bangladesh Chattraa league (BCL) and Muktijuddho Mancha activists.





Leave Your Comments