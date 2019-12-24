Ferry operation suspended on Shimulia-Kathalbari route due to heavy fog





Ferry operation on Shimulia-Kathalbari route remained suspended since early Tuesday due to dense fog, causing sufferings to hundreds of passengers amid shivering cold.





Shafik Ahmed, deputy general manager of Shimulia Ghat of Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Authority (BIWTA) , said the authorities halted movement of ferries at 5:30am as thick fog blanked the area.





Besides, 5 ferries have been kept anchored in the middle of the Padma River to avoid accident.





More than 200 vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the river.





Leave Your Comments