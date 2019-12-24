Attack on Ducsu VP: Case filed against Muktijoddho Mancha leaders









A case was filed on Tuesday against 30-35 leaders and activists of Muktijoddho Mancha, including central general secretary(GS) Al Mamun and its DU unit GS Yasir Arafat Turjo, for their alleged involvement in Sunday’s attack on Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur and his followers.





Rais Uddin, a sub-inspector of Shahbagh Police Station, filed the case around 1.00am mentioning names of eight people.





The six others accused are Muktijuddho Mancha central president Aminul Islam Bulbul its DU unit President ASM Sonet, Imran Sarker, Yead Al Riyad, Mahbub Hasan Niloy and Touhidul Islam Mahim.













Ducsu VP Nur and 22 others were injured in attack allegedly carried out by Muktijuddho Mancha and Chhatra League activists at Ducsu building on Sunday.





Later, detectives detained two leaders of Muktijuddho Mancha – Al Mamun and Yasir Arafat Turjo –on Monday.





On Monday Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obidul Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the authorities concerned to take action against those who assaulted Ducsu VP Nurul Haque Nur and others, said





He also said that administrative and organisational actions will be taken against the attackers.

