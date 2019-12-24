Repeated attacks on Nur to be investigated: Home Minister









Mentioning that those who assaulted Ducsu vice-president Nurul Haque Nur and his followers are being arrested, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal on Tuesday said the government will investigate why he is being attacked repeatedly.





The minister came up with the remark while replying to a reporter’s question after the function of Soviet Alumni Association at Wasa Bhaban in Karwan Bazar.





“You all know that a case was filed over this incident. Some people have already been arrested,” he said.





He further said that those who have been accused or were seen on the spot will be apprehended for sure.













Ducsu VP Nur and 22 others were injured in attack allegedly carried out by Muktijuddho Mancha and Chhatra League activists at Ducsu building on Sunday.





On Monday Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has instructed the authorities concerned to take action against those who carried out the assault.





A case was filed today against 30-35 leaders and activists of Muktijoddho Mancha, including central general secretary(GS) Al Mamun and its DU unit GS Yasir Arafat Turjo, for their alleged involvement in the incident. Al Mamun and Yasir Arafat Turjo were detained by detectives on Monday.

Leave Your Comments