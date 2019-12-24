Seven promoted to senior secretary









The government has promoted seven secretaries to the rank of senior secretary.





The Public Administration Ministry issued separate notifications in this regard on Tuesday.





Those promoted are Science and Technology secretary Md Anwar Hossain, Public Administration secretary Faiz Ahmed, Fisheries and Livestock secretary Md Raisul Alam Mandal, Railways secretary Mofazzal Hossain, Planning Commission secretary Shahin Ahmed Chowdhury, Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) secretary Sajjadul Hasan and Civil Aviation and Tourism secretary Mohibul Haque.





The orders for Public Administration and Science and Technology secretaries will be effective without any delay while the fisheries secretary’s order will be effective from December 30.





The four other secretaries’ promotion order will be effective from December 31.

